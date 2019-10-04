Cuban Leader Slams US Military, Economic Encroachment Against Russia

(@imziishan)

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday criticized the United States for pushing its military alliance toward Russia's borders and imposing sanctions on it.

"We emphatically condemn attempts by NATO to surround and move closer to the Russian borders. We emphatically condemn unilateral sanctions that the US has imposed on Russia.

And we appreciate Russia's role in achieving the balance of powers in the modern world," he said.

Diaz-Canel met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is in Havana in a show of support for the Caribbean island nation after it too saw sanctions on it tighten under US President Donald Trump.

The Cuban leader said Medvedev's visit "marks another milestone in the historic relationship between Russia and Cuba and will allow us to continue discussions of topics that were raised during the previous visits" by Medvedev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.