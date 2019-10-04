UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuban Leader Slams US Military, Economic Encroachment Against Russia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

Cuban Leader Slams US Military, Economic Encroachment Against Russia

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday criticized the United States for pushing its military alliance toward Russia's borders and imposing sanctions on it.

"We emphatically condemn attempts by NATO to surround and move closer to the Russian borders. We emphatically condemn unilateral sanctions that the US has imposed on Russia.

And we appreciate Russia's role in achieving the balance of powers in the modern world," he said.

Diaz-Canel met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is in Havana in a show of support for the Caribbean island nation after it too saw sanctions on it tighten under US President Donald Trump.

The Cuban leader said Medvedev's visit "marks another milestone in the historic relationship between Russia and Cuba and will allow us to continue discussions of topics that were raised during the previous visits" by Medvedev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Russia Visit Trump Havana Vladimir Putin Alliance United States Cuba

Recent Stories

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

23 seconds ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

1 hour ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.