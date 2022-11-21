UrduPoint.com

Cuban Leader Stresses Importance Of Talks Between Cuba, Russia Amid Western Sanctions

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 09:44 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Moscow and Havana should keep on exchanging opinions and views, amid sanctions imposed by the West against the two countries, to find ways to further strengthen bilateral relations, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday.

"It is always good to exchange opinions, ideas and views amid these challenges (sanctions) and look into how we can find ways to continue to strengthen our relations and expand the great political dialogue that unites our countries," the president said during his meeting with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow.

Later in the week, the Cuban leader will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and also attend the unveiling of a monument to late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

The Cuban president is visiting Russia accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz and other high-ranking officials.

