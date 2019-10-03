Cuban Leader to Visit Russia in October, Expresses Hope to Meet With Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Thursday that he would visit Russia at the end of October and expressed hope that he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We confirm our invitation to him [Putin] sent in November 2018 to visit Cuba when his schedule permits," Diaz-Canel told Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, commencing the Russian-Cuban talks in Havana.

The Cuban president also expressed hope that there would be an opportunity to meet with Putin "as part of a working visit at the end of this month to Russia."

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is visiting the Cuban capital of Havana for talks with Diaz-Canel on October 3-4.