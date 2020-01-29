UrduPoint.com
Cuban Man In US Immigration Custody Dies At Hospital In State Of Florida - Agency

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A Cuban man died in US custody this week at a local hospital in the state of Florida, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a press release.

"A Cuban man in the custody of US Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) passed away Monday morning at Larkin Community Hospital in Miami where he had been receiving inpatient medical treatment since January 2," the agency said in the release on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old Cuban man, who is not being identified pending notification of next of kin, died of cardiac arrest, the release said.

The Cuban consulate has been notified along with the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility, the release said.

ICE took custody of the Cuban man after encountering him at a local correctional center in Miami, Florida, where he was in criminal custody for theft, the release said. The man, who had a criminal record, was convicted of theft on January 3 and sentenced to 15 days in jail then entered ICE custody on January 14, the release added.

