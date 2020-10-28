UrduPoint.com
Cuban Manufacturer Says Clinical Trials Of 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Approved By Regulatory Authority

Wed 28th October 2020

Cuban manufacturer says clinical trials of 2nd COVID-19 vaccine approved by regulatory authority

Cuban vaccine producer Finlay Institute said Tuesday the country's regulatory authority has approved phase one of clinical trials of the institute's second COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Soberana02

HAVANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Cuban vaccine producer Finlay Institute said Tuesday the country's regulatory authority has approved phase one of clinical trials of the institute's second COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Soberana02.

Cuba's Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices has approved the phase one clinical trials of vaccine candidate Soberana02, the institute tweeted.

Clinical trials of its first vaccine candidate, Soberana01, began in August and will end in January 2021, according to media reports.

