HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russia has a right to defend itself, and the United States, together with its NATO allies, need to take Moscow's security proposals seriously, the chairman of the Cuban National Assembly, Juan Esteban Lazo Hernandez, said on Wednesday.

Lazo Hernandez held a meeting with Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin in Havana.

"Russia has the right to defend itself, so the US and NATO must take seriously and realistically the justified demands for guarantees and security," Lazo Hernandez said.