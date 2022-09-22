Cuban Official Says US Move to Resume Full Immigrant Visa Service in Cuba 'Positive Step'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The United States' announcement that it is resuming full immigrant visa services in Cuba is a "positive step," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

"We've heard today that the preset processing of migrant visa visas will return to the Embassy of the United States in Havana and that is a positive step," Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Havana said its visa immigrant service will resume in early 2023, adding that this change will also eliminate the need for Cubans applying for immigrant visas in family preference categories to travel outside of Cuba to the capital of Guyana, Georgetown.

Rodriguez further said Cuba reiterates its readiness to move toward a better understanding, better relations and cooperation with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and sovereign equality.

Rodriguez urged the United States to solve the issues that fuel irregular migration from Cuba, including US restrictions placed on regular transit countries and the ratcheted up economic blockade against the island nation.

US and Cuban border security officials held a meeting in early September in Havana to discuss issues concerning drug trafficking and human smuggling of migrants.