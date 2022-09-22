UrduPoint.com

Cuban Official Says US Move To Resume Full Immigrant Visa Service In Cuba 'Positive Step'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Cuban Official Says US Move to Resume Full Immigrant Visa Service in Cuba 'Positive Step'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The United States' announcement that it is resuming full immigrant visa services in Cuba is a "positive step," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

"We've heard today that the preset processing of migrant visa visas will return to the Embassy of the United States in Havana and that is a positive step," Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Havana said its visa immigrant service will resume in early 2023, adding that this change will also eliminate the need for Cubans applying for immigrant visas in family preference categories to travel outside of Cuba to the capital of Guyana, Georgetown.

Rodriguez further said Cuba reiterates its readiness to move toward a better understanding, better relations and cooperation with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and sovereign equality.

Rodriguez urged the United States to solve the issues that fuel irregular migration from Cuba, including US restrictions placed on regular transit countries and the ratcheted up economic blockade against the island nation.

US and Cuban border security officials held a meeting in early September in Havana to discuss issues concerning drug trafficking and human smuggling of migrants.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Georgetown Havana United States Cuba Guyana September Visa Border Family From

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

11 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

12 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

13 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

13 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

13 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.