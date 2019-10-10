Cuban Parliament Elects Miguel Diaz-Canel as President

The Cuban parliament, the National Assembly, on Thursday elected Miguel Diaz-Canel as the country's president during an extraordinary session in Havana

"The President of the National Electoral Council, Alina Balseiro, reports the result of the vote.

The President of the Republic is Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Vice-President of the Republic is Salvador Valdes," the National Assembly said in its on Twitter blog.

A total of 575 out of 605 lawmakers took part in the vote. Diaz-Canel competed with 17 other candidates for the post, but observers predicted his victory on the eve of the vote.