Cuban Parliament Names Manuel Marrero To Be Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 11:05 PM

Cuban Parliament Names Manuel Marrero to Be Prime Minister

The Cuban parliament on Saturday confirmed Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero as prime minister of the Caribbean island nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The Cuban parliament on Saturday confirmed Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero as prime minister of the Caribbean island nation.

"Cuba already has prime minister: The National Assembly appointed, on proposal of the president of the Republic, Manuel Marrero Cruz, who served as minister of tourism," it said on Facebook.

The legislature, which met for a regular session on Saturday, also appointed six deputy prime ministers.

The position of prime minister was changed to president in 1976 but was restored earlier this year when Cuba adopted a new constitution after a referendum.

More Stories From World

