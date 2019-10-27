UrduPoint.com
Cuban President Arrives In Russia's St. Petersburg, To Meet City's Governor - Authorities

Sun 27th October 2019 | 08:40 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived on Sunday in Russia's city of St. Petersburg where he would meet Governor Alexander Beglov, the city authorities told Sputnik.

"Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived in St. Petersburg as the head of the official delegation. He was received by Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg Evgeny Grigoriev as well as the Cuban ambassador to Russia," a spokeswoman for the committee said.

According to the spokeswoman, the Cuban leader would visit the Piskaryovskoye Memorial Cemetery, dedicated mostly to the victims of the 1941-1944 Siege of Leningrad, where he will lay down flowers to commemorate those, who sacrificed their lives to fight Nazism.

According to the governor's press service, Diaz-Canel and Beglov will discuss the matters, related to bilateral cooperation.

On Tuesday, Diaz-Canel is going to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his official visit to Russia.

