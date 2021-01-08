Cuban President Condemns Violence at US Capitol

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday condemned a violent seizure of the US Capitol building by supporters of US President Donald Trump.

"We are sorry about the loss of life and condemn the violent attacks, attacks on Congress and speeches of supporters of supremacists that took place yesterday in Washington DC," Diaz-Canel tweeted.

Hundreds of Trump's supporters broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday and reached the Senate chamber while the verification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college victory was underway, sending lawmakers into hiding. They voted to certify his win after police cleared Congress of protesters. According to the Washington police, four people died during protests.