Cuban President Congratulates Putin on 75th Anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said on Friday he had congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War during a phone conversation.

"I spoke with President Putin and congratulated him on the 75th anniversary of the Red Army's heroic victory in the war against fascism. We also exchanged congratulations on the 60th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Russia and Cuba," Diaz-Canel said on Twitter.