UrduPoint.com

Cuban President Congratulates Venezuelan Socialists On Election Victory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 11:20 AM

Cuban President Congratulates Venezuelan Socialists on Election Victory

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021)   Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has congratulated the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) on its victory in regional and municipal elections, without waiting for the official figures.

"Congratulations to the brave Venezuelan people and the Great Patriotic Pole (a union of left-wing movements in Venezuela), headed by brother-president Nicolas Maduro, on a decisive victory in regional and municipal elections held in Venezuela," the politician wrote on Twitter.

At the time of the publication, the Venezuelan National Electoral Council had not yet released the results of a provisional count of the votes.

Regional and municipal elections took place in Venezuela on Sunday.

A total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties participated in the elections. The results will determine 23 new state governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators and over 2,400 members of municipal councils.

According to the electoral council, PSUV won 20 governorships with 90.21% of the ballots count. The party also secured the Mayor's Office of Caracas.

Over 300 people from 55 countries took part in observing the preparatory and vote-counting process in Venezuela. Those include representatives of the European Union Election Observation Mission, the US Carter Center, the United Nations, the Council of Electoral Specialists of Latin American, as well as the Central Election Commission of Russia.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Twitter European Union Caracas Venezuela Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ufone Football Cup Balochistan Edition enters the ..

Ufone Football Cup Balochistan Edition enters the intensive Super 8 Round

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd November 2021

3 hours ago
 Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

10 hours ago
 Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties i ..

Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties involved in Sudan

11 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st Nationa ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st National Day celebrations

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.