Cuban President Diaz-Canel Arrives in France - Office

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has arrived in Paris as part of a tour of Europe after visiting Italy, the Vatican and Serbia, the presidential office said.

"President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has arrived in France, where on June 22 and 23 he will take part in a summit to discuss a new financial pact.

On Wednesday, he paid an official visit to Serbia," the office said on Twitter.

Diaz-Canel is accompanied on his tour by his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and First Deputy Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Ana Teresita González Fraga.