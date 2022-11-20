(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has arrived in Russia to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and also attend an unveiling of a monument to late Cuban leader Fidel Castro, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The plane carrying the Cuban president with his spouse and the delegation landed at around 18:30 GMT at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow.

Diaz-Canel was welcomed by a military orchestra, which performed the Cuban and Russian hymns.