UrduPoint.com

Cuban President Discusses Bilateral Relations With US Lawmakers

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2022 | 07:40 AM

Cuban President Discusses Bilateral Relations With US Lawmakers

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel says he has met with a group of US lawmakers from the lower chamber of the United States Congress.

"I welcomed a delegation from the US Congress chaired by James McGovern. We addressed our differences and topics of common interest. The shared will to improve bilateral relations was reiterated.

I expressed the need to put an end to measures that harm the Cuban population," Diaz-Canel said on Twitter on Saturday.

US Congressman Jim McGovern represents the Second District of Massachusetts in the US House of Representatives and has been a longtime advocate of normalizing relations with Cuba.

In September, the US Embassy in Havana announced that the United States was going to resume full immigrant visa processing services in Cuba in early 2023.

Related Topics

Twitter Havana United States Cuba Chamber September Visa Congress From

Recent Stories

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

8 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

8 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

8 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

8 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for internat ..

Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record for international caps of 196

8 hours ago
 MQM-P blames WASA for failing to operate drainage ..

MQM-P blames WASA for failing to operate drainage system

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.