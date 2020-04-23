MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel marked the 150th birthday of iconic communist leader Vladimir Lenin by singing praises to the political ideology espoused by the founder of the USSR.

"Only socialism will save humanity. Lenin was an undisputed leader of the proletariat, political leader, researcher, scientist, founder, who made important contributions to the socialist construction," Diaz-Canel said on Twitter.

Lenin, born Vladimir Ulyanov on April 22, 1870, played an indelible role in Russian and world history. His revolutionary activity and theoretical writings saw him lead the ragtag, radical Bolshevik party to power over the Russian Empire's dominion and found the first state with a communist ideology.

Canel-Diaz also tweeted a quotation from the longtime Cuban leader of Cuba Fidel Castro, where he praises Lenin's input into Marxist theory.

Castro seized power in Cuba in 1959 and declared the nation a socialist state shortly thereafter.

The strategic island nation was immediately placed under embargo by the United States - which remains in force to this day - and played a crucial role in the Cold War.