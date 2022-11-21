UrduPoint.com

Cuban President Meets With High-Ranking Russian Lawmaker In Moscow

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Cuban President Meets With High-Ranking Russian Lawmaker in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with the chairman of the Central Committee of the Russian Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, in Moscow on Monday to discuss Cuban-Russian relations, the president's office said.

"The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of #Cuba, @DiazCanelB, held a meeting with Gennady Zyuganov, the General Secretary of the Russian Communist Party, as part of his visit to Russia," the office tweeted, adding that the president thanked Zyuganov for supporting "the Cuban cause."

Earlier in the day, Diaz-Canel also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden to honor the memory of Soviet soldiers who died during the Second World War.

Later in the week, the Cuban leader will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin and also attend the unveiling of a monument to late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

The Cuban president is visiting Russia accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz and other high-ranking officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Visit Died Castro Vladimir Putin World War

Recent Stories

ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 202 ..

ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 2024

17 minutes ago
 Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of ..

Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of COAS family members

31 minutes ago
 PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

60 minutes ago
 New army chief's appointment process starts today: ..

New army chief's appointment process starts today: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

5 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.