Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Arrives In Italy

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez has arrived in Italy, where he will hold talks with President Sergio Mattarella and meet with Pope Francis.

"Upon arrival in Rome, we remember with excitement and pride our medical workers who fought to save lives in Italy during the difficult times of COVID-19.

One hundred and twenty years of diplomatic relations between our peoples are marked by solidarity and friendship," Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter.

The official newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party, Granma, has reported that Diaz-Canel is scheduled to meet in Rome on Tuesday with President Mattarella, meet with Pope Francis and hold talks with UN food and Agriculture Organization Director-General Qu Dongyu.

