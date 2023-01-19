Cuban President Receives Delegation of Russian Entrepreneurs in Havana

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel had a meeting on Thursday with a delegation of Russian entrepreneurs in Havana to follow up on agreements reached during his recent visit to Moscow.

"Today we received an important delegation of Russian businessmen at the Palace of the Revolution to follow up on agreements from our last visit to this brotherly country. We are moving very fast in implementing everything that we discussed with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin," he tweeted.

Cuban Foreign Trade Minister Rodrigo Malmierca, who accompanied the president at the meeting, earlier listed the joint projects Cuba and Russia are currently operating. Cuba's Antillana de Acero electric steel plant, the Boca de Jaruco oil field and the Santa Clara mechanical plant are all being modernized with Russian participation. A KAMAZ diagnostics and repair center operates in the Mariel special economic zone.

Russia and Cuba, according to Malmierca, are working together on transport, energy and finance issues, including the launch of the Mir payment system in Cuba. The Caribbean country is interested in attracting Russian investments and companies, as well as importing food products and various raw materials, he added.

In November 2022, Diaz-Canel visited Moscow for the second time during his presidential term. He held talks with Putin and other senior Russian officials, and took part in the opening of a monument to Fidel Castro. According to the Russian leader, his Cuban counterpart's visit fully confirmed that bilateral relations are on the rise and the implementation of agreements reached will contribute to the development of political, trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.