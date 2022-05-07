Cuban President Says Explosion in Havana Hotel Unfortunate Accident, Not Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ruled out on Friday the possibility that the explosion in a hotel in Havana was a terrorist attack.

Earlier in the day, a powerful explosion destroyed the Saratoga hotel, located in front of the National Capitol building in Cuba's Havana. As a result, eight people died and 30 were hospitalized, the authorities said.

According to preliminary information, the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

"It was not a bomb or an attack, it is an unfortunate accident," Diaz-Canel said, as quoted by the Cuban presidential administration on Twitter.

Diaz-Canel arrived at the hotel blast site with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and head of Cuban parliament Esteban Lazo, the administration said. Later the president went to the hospital where the victims of the explosion were taken. Then he returned to the Saratoga hotel.