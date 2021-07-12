Cuban President Says Government Does Not Seek Clashes Among Protesters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The Cuban authorities do not seek confrontation among the citizens, as activists earlier faced street violence during anti-government rallies, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday.

"We are accused of not looking for a political solution and taking people to the streets to confront other people.

We are not calling on people to oppose other people, but we are calling on the people to defend their revolution and their rights. And the conscious people heard us," Diaz-Canel said, speaking in an address broadcast by the Cuban Canal Caribe.