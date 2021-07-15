Cuban President Says Many Pro-Government Protesters Injured in July 11 Riots

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) EXICO CITY, July 15 (Sputnik) ” Cuban President MEXICO CITY (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) iguel Diaz-Canel said that many people, who filled the streets of the country's cities on Sunday to protect Communism, were injured in clashes with opposition activists.

"They are protecting their motives and their truth. We have many colleagues, many such people who were injured: they were beaten and suffered from thrown stones," Diaz-Canel said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the Caribe broadcaster.

The president stressed that during the opposition protests there were multiple calls for violence against supporters of the Communist government disseminated via social networks.

Diaz-Canel also called for unity, mutual respect and compliance with social norms.

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets on Sunday demanding free elections and the resolution of social issues. According to local media, protests and gatherings took place in eight Cuban cities, including Havana. In response, government and Communist Party supporters held their own marches.