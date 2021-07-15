UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuban President Says Many Pro-Government Protesters Injured In July 11 Riots

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 07:30 AM

Cuban President Says Many Pro-Government Protesters Injured in July 11 Riots

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) EXICO CITY, July 15 (Sputnik) ” Cuban President MEXICO CITY (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) iguel Diaz-Canel said that many people, who filled the streets of the country's cities on Sunday to protect Communism, were injured in clashes with opposition activists.

"They are protecting their motives and their truth. We have many colleagues, many such people who were injured: they were beaten and suffered from thrown stones," Diaz-Canel said on late Wednesday, as quoted by the Caribe broadcaster.

The president stressed that during the opposition protests there were multiple calls for violence against supporters of the Communist government disseminated via social networks.

Diaz-Canel also called for unity, mutual respect and compliance with social norms.

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets on Sunday demanding free elections and the resolution of social issues. According to local media, protests and gatherings took place in eight Cuban cities, including Havana. In response, government and Communist Party supporters held their own marches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Resolution Havana Mexico City July Sunday Media From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid orders promotion of officers

6 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

6 hours ago

ANIF and Air Arabia to launch Armeniaâ€™s new nati ..

8 hours ago

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

9 hours ago

UK Government Seeks to End Prosecutions for Northe ..

7 hours ago

PHOTA conducts 920 liver, kidney transplants in tw ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.