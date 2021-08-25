UrduPoint.com

Cuban President Thanks Putin For Humanitarian Aid Provided By Russia - Kremlin

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by Russia, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

"Miguel Diaz-Canel, on behalf of all citizens of the republic, expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by Russia, including food, medicines, medical supplies and equipment," the statement says.

The Cuban president noted that this assistance was especially in demand in Cuba in the conditions of the difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation and the external sanction pressure.

