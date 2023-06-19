Cuban President to Visit Europe From June 20-24 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will pay visits to European countries from June 20-24 within the framework of the G-77 developing countries' summit, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez will visit Europe from June 20-24.

He will participate as Chairman of the G-77 + China in the Summit for a New World Financial Pact to be held in Paris," the ministry said in a statement.

The president is also scheduled to visit Italy and pay a private visit to Vatican. Besides, the foreign ministry plans to come up with an official program of the visit to Serbia.

Diaz-Canel will also meet with European leaders and attend other events, the ministry said.