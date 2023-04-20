Cuban Prime Minister to Visit Russia in June - Foreign Minister

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz is expected to visit Russia in June, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Thursday

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz is expected to visit Russia in June, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Thursday.

"In June, the prime minister of Cuba will visit Russia to carry out a broad program bilaterally, as well as within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union," Parrilla said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is currently on a visit to Havana.

As part of his trip to Russia, Marrero will also attend the 2023 St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum scheduled for June 14-17, the top Russian diplomat said, adding that this would open new opportunities for Russia-Cuba economic cooperation.

Lavrov also invited his Cuban counterpart to pay a return visit to Russia and expressed hope that the exact dates would be announced soon.

Cuba is the last country on Lavrov's Latin American tour that began on Monday. Prior to this, the top Russian diplomat visited Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua.