Cuban Prime Minister Will Visit Russia in June - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz is expected to visit Russia in June, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Thursday.

"In June, the Prime Minister of Cuba will visit Russia. To carry out a broad program bilaterally, as well as within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union," Parrilla said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.