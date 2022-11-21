Cuban-Russian Economic Relations Could Be Improved - President

Cuba feels the support of Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin personally, despite all geopolitical upheavals in the world, and Havana and Moscow could further strengthen economic relations and bilateral ties, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday

"We can continue to improve our economic bilateral relations, continue to move forward and strengthen our ties," Diaz-Canel said during a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

Later in the week, the Cuban leader will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The Cuban president is visiting Russia accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz and other high-ranking officials.