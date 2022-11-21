UrduPoint.com

Cuban-Russian Economic Relations Could Be Improved - President

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Cuban-Russian Economic Relations Could Be Improved - President

Cuba feels the support of Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin personally, despite all geopolitical upheavals in the world, and Havana and Moscow could further strengthen economic relations and bilateral ties, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Cuba feels the support of Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin personally, despite all geopolitical upheavals in the world, and Havana and Moscow could further strengthen economic relations and bilateral ties, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday.

"We can continue to improve our economic bilateral relations, continue to move forward and strengthen our ties," Diaz-Canel said during a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

Later in the week, the Cuban leader will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The Cuban president is visiting Russia accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz and other high-ranking officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Moscow Russia Havana Vladimir Putin Cuba All

Recent Stories

Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Warns Iran May ..

Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Warns Iran May Plot Attack on Qatar During W ..

58 seconds ago
 Sindh police played vital role to support flood vi ..

Sindh police played vital role to support flood victims: IG Sindh

1 minute ago
 USA v Wales World Cup starting line-ups

USA v Wales World Cup starting line-ups

1 minute ago
 PTI using provincial govt resources for organizing ..

PTI using provincial govt resources for organizing long march: Javed Latif

1 minute ago
 WHO warns of 'life-threatening' winter for million ..

WHO warns of 'life-threatening' winter for millions in Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Examined Damage to ZNPP on Monday, Re ..

IAEA Experts Examined Damage to ZNPP on Monday, Reported Their Findings - Rosene ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.