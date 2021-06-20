Cuban Soberana 02 Coronavirus Vaccine Demonstrating 62% Efficacy - BioCubaFarma

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The Cuban Soberana 02 vaccine against COVID-19 has an efficacy of over 60 percent, the state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma has announced.

"With only 2 doses, #Soberana02 reached 62% efficacy," BioCubaFarma said on Twitter on Saturday.

Meanwhile Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Twitter that the result has been confirmed by an independent committee of the Instituto Finlay de Vacunas, but the emergency use of the vaccine is yet to be approved by the Cuban regulatory agency CECMED.

"The efficacy of #Soberana02, in its two doses, exceeds the requirements of the World Health Organization for a vaccine candidate against # COVID19 to become an effective vaccine, which is 50%," Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter, adding that data on the three-shot Soberana Plus vaccine will be available soon.

Cuba has developed five promising vaccine candidates, called Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus, Mambisa and Abdala. More than 4.3 million people have participated in the trials of Soberana 02 and Abdala, according to Cuba's health ministry.