MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The trade embargo the United States imposes against Cuba serves certain U.S. economic and political interests, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday.

At his regular daily press conference, the president again condemned the decades-long sanctions regime as "inhumane," saying average Cubans are the ones to suffer from its consequences.

"Who has promoted it?" Lopez Obrador asked, referring to the embargo. "Those who have taken economic-political advantage of it in the United States, even lawmakers who back the embargo."

Lopez Obrador has been a vocal critic of the economic, trade and financial sanctions imposed on Cuba for more than half a century, even describing the measures as "medieval."