Cubans Endorse Same-Sex Marriage, Adoptions, Surrogacy

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Cubans have endorsed a new family code that allows same-sex marriages, adoptions by gay couples, as well as surrogate pregnancies, the presidency said on Monday.

The changes were put to a public vote on Sunday.

More than two-thirds of those eligible to vote approved the revised family laws, while remaining 33.13% rejected the motion.

The code, which takes effect upon its approval at the referendum, also allows adoptions by one or two persons, irrespective of their marriage status. Surrogacy will be permitted as a voluntary, unpaid service.