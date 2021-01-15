UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cubans In UK Condemn US Govt Decision To Place Cuba Back On Terrorism Sponsor List

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:48 PM

Cubans in UK Condemn US Govt Decision to Place Cuba Back on Terrorism Sponsor List

Cubans living in the United Kingdom condemned on Friday the US Department of State's decision to place Cuba back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, denouncing it as another coercive measure by outgoing President Donald Trump against the small Caribbean island

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Cubans living in the United Kingdom condemned on Friday the US Department of State's decision to place Cuba back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, denouncing it as another coercive measure by outgoing President Donald Trump against the small Caribbean island.

"Just a few days before Trump leaves the White House, the US Department of State has placed Cuba back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism aiming for the same goal: another legal ploy to economically asphyxiate the Cuban people," the Cubanos en UK organization said in a statement.

On Monday, the Trump administration restored Cuba to a list of state sponsors of terrorism after accusing the Cuban government of supporting international terrorism and subverting US justice by harboring American fugitives, among other claims.

According to Cubanos en UK, instead of a terrorism sponsors list, Cuba should be placed on a "health sponsors list" for its contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 by sending thousands of doctors and nurses to around 40 countries since the pandemic began.

Cuba was removed from the list by President Barack Obama in 2015, when he began to normalize relations with the island, but Trump cut off the rapprochement as soon as he took office in 2017.

Political analysts have said that Trump's decision is aimed at hindering president-elect Joe Biden's promise to improve US-Cuba relations.

Related Topics

Barack Obama White House Trump Same United Kingdom Cuba 2017 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Skyscrapers, metro trains, astronauts inspire tale ..

3 minutes ago

US Sanctions Cuba's Interior Ministry - Treasury

2 seconds ago

Russia's Developments in Fight Against COVID-19 Us ..

4 seconds ago

Nine establishments fined for violating COVID-19 c ..

33 minutes ago

Catalonia Could Postpone Snap Parliamentary Vote U ..

6 seconds ago

Maryam engages media, nation with new stories to p ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.