Cubans in UK Condemn US Govt Decision to Place Cuba Back on Terrorism Sponsor List

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Cubans living in the United Kingdom condemned on Friday the US Department of State's decision to place Cuba back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, denouncing it as another coercive measure by outgoing President Donald Trump against the small Caribbean island.

"Just a few days before Trump leaves the White House, the US Department of State has placed Cuba back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism aiming for the same goal: another legal ploy to economically asphyxiate the Cuban people," the Cubanos en UK organization said in a statement.

On Monday, the Trump administration restored Cuba to a list of state sponsors of terrorism after accusing the Cuban government of supporting international terrorism and subverting US justice by harboring American fugitives, among other claims.

According to Cubanos en UK, instead of a terrorism sponsors list, Cuba should be placed on a "health sponsors list" for its contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 by sending thousands of doctors and nurses to around 40 countries since the pandemic began.

Cuba was removed from the list by President Barack Obama in 2015, when he began to normalize relations with the island, but Trump cut off the rapprochement as soon as he took office in 2017.

Political analysts have said that Trump's decision is aimed at hindering president-elect Joe Biden's promise to improve US-Cuba relations.