UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cubans In UK Denounce US Sanctions Block Humanitarian Aid To Cuba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Cubans in UK Denounce US Sanctions Block Humanitarian Aid to Cuba

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Cubanos en UK, a non-profit association of Cuban residents in the United Kingdom, denounced on Tuesday that the economic and financial blockade imposed by the US government against Cuba are preventing them from sending medical supplies to the Caribbean island.

"It is cruel to obstruct humanitarian aid intended to save lives in Cuba or in any other country. The application of collective sanctions violates international humanitarian law," Daniesky Acosta, one of the leaders of the organization, told Sputnik.

Acosta explained that they had launched a crowdfunding appeal to raise £25,000 ($34,700) to buy medical supplies and send them to Cuba using Crowdfunder UK, but the UK-based platform soon stopped accepting donations.

"We suspect that the main obstacle is the financial and economic sanctions imposed by the United States against Cuba," he said.

According to Acosta, all the payments made through Crowdfunder UK are processed by the US company Stripe, which is subject to the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the financial intelligence and enforcement agency of the U.S. Treasury Department that administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions in support of U.

S. national security and foreign policy objectives.

He stressed that although the extraterritorial application of sanctions against Cuba is illegal in the United Kingdom, this is not the first time that Cubanos en UK has been affected by this type of measures.

"We have also had difficulties using the services of other platforms including, Eventbrite, PayPal, and Gofundme, in previous initiatives," he said.

Acosta added that despite such problems, "no one will be able to block our willingness to help. Nor will they be able to block our values of humanism and brotherhood."

He said that donations to buy syringes for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign about to begin in Cuba can now be made online through the JustGiving fundraising platform.

The United States has maintained a comprehensive economic blockade on Cuba since February 1962, making it the longest and most restrictive set of sanctions ever imposed by one country on another.

The six-decade long-blockade, which denies access to food, educational and medical equipment and limits the rights of US citizens to visit Cuba, is estimated to have caused losses to the Cuban economy of over $140 billion.

Related Topics

Company Visit Buy United Kingdom United States Cuba February All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Kurdistan, Iraq

47 seconds ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to open exhibition in partnership ..

16 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

33 minutes ago

Online sale of PSL tickets will start tomorrow

57 minutes ago

UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel S ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharifâ€™s passport will expire tonight

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.