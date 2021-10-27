UrduPoint.com

Cubans Plant Trees To Greet UN Climate Change Conference

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 01:27 PM

Cubans on Tuesday planted 26 trees to greet the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland

HAVANA, Oct. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) --:Cubans on Tuesday planted 26 trees to greet the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) to be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Dozens of outdoor enthusiasts and environmental activists gathered at Havana's National Botanical Garden to plant 26 endemic pine trees to raise the awareness of environmental protection and the dangers that climate change poses to life on earth, according to organizers.

Odalys Goicochea, the representative of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment of the Republic of Cuba, told Xinhua that COP26 will serve as a platform for taking collective climate action between participating countries and multilateral organizations.

More Stories From World

