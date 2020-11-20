Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla has brushed off the allegations of Cuba's alleged intervention in the US presidential elections, calling them slander and false information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla has brushed off the allegations of Cuba's alleged intervention in the US presidential elections, calling them slander and false information.

"President [Donald] Trump's representatives mercilessly lie by spreading false information on an alleged Cuban intervention in the US elections. Pure calumny. In contrast to the US State Department's current policy, Cuba does not interfere in the electoral process of other countries," the foreign minister said on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the top Lawyer for US President Trump's campaign, Sidney Powell, demanded the Department of Justice to open an investigation based on allegations that the voting machine was used to manipulate the election results in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

According to Powell, they have found evidence of the massive impact of Venezuela, Cuba and probably China on the counting of votes in the US presidential elections.

On November 3, the US held presidential elections in which Democratic candidate Joe Biden gained 306 electoral votes of the 270 necessary to win the election. President Trump does not recognize his defeat and has launched a series of legal actions on alleged fraud in the counting of the votes.