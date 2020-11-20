UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla Brushes Off Accusations Of Interference In US Elections

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 04:51 PM

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla Brushes Off Accusations of Interference in US Elections

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla has brushed off the allegations of Cuba's alleged intervention in the US presidential elections, calling them slander and false information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla has brushed off the allegations of Cuba's alleged intervention in the US presidential elections, calling them slander and false information.

"President [Donald] Trump's representatives mercilessly lie by spreading false information on an alleged Cuban intervention in the US elections. Pure calumny. In contrast to the US State Department's current policy, Cuba does not interfere in the electoral process of other countries," the foreign minister said on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the top Lawyer for US President Trump's campaign, Sidney Powell, demanded the Department of Justice to open an investigation based on allegations that the voting machine was used to manipulate the election results in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

According to Powell, they have found evidence of the massive impact of Venezuela, Cuba and probably China on the counting of votes in the US presidential elections.

On November 3, the US held presidential elections in which Democratic candidate Joe Biden gained 306 electoral votes of the 270 necessary to win the election. President Trump does not recognize his defeat and has launched a series of legal actions on alleged fraud in the counting of the votes.

Related Topics

Election China Twitter Trump Powell Sidney Cuba Venezuela November Top

Recent Stories

‘We are being treated like slaves in our own cou ..

7 minutes ago

Railways Multan strictly observing Covid SOPs: DCO ..

5 seconds ago

Government not to close educational institutions; ..

7 seconds ago

Faisalabad playing pivotal role in strengthening n ..

12 seconds ago

Vaccine roll out nears as US closes early for holi ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Objects to US Environment ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.