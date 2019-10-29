(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) OGARYOVO, October 29 (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez stressed the importance of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's recent visit to Cuba amid the current escalation of what he called US aggression against Cuba.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday as part of a three-day visit to Russia within his official Eurasian tour.

"Medvedev's October visit, a very interesting and positive one, meant a lot to us.

In particular, the fact that a Russian senior official paid a visit to Cuba at a difficult time amid the escalation of the US aggression against Cuba. And that teaches the world a lesson that Russia's and Cuba's position remains unaltered under the US threat," Diaz-Canel said during the meeting with the Russian leader.

The Cuban head of state also added that the Russian prime minister's recent visit allowed for the evaluation of joint development projects and determining new areas of cooperation.