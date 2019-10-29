UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba's Leader Stresses Importance Of Medvedev's Recent Visit To Cuba Amid 'US Aggression'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

Cuba's Leader Stresses Importance of Medvedev's Recent Visit to Cuba Amid 'US Aggression'

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) OGARYOVO, October 29 (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez stressed the importance of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's recent visit to Cuba amid the current escalation of what he called US aggression against Cuba.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday as part of a three-day visit to Russia within his official Eurasian tour.

"Medvedev's October visit, a very interesting and positive one, meant a lot to us.

In particular, the fact that a Russian senior official paid a visit to Cuba at a difficult time amid the escalation of the US aggression against Cuba. And that teaches the world a lesson that Russia's and Cuba's position remains unaltered under the US threat," Diaz-Canel said during the meeting with the Russian leader.

The Cuban head of state also added that the Russian prime minister's recent visit allowed for the evaluation of joint development projects and determining new areas of cooperation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Cuba October

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

4 minutes ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

4 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber launches new relief campaign for Rohing ..

4 minutes ago

UAE provides 26 tonnes of food aid to Southern Mar ..

4 minutes ago

FTA: Expansion of Excise Tax aimed at curbing harm ..

19 minutes ago

RTA accomplishes 1.5m accident-free operation hour ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.