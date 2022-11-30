UrduPoint.com

Cuba's Top Lawmaker Says Will Seek Active Role Of Russian Companies In Investment Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Cuba's Top Lawmaker Says Will Seek Active Role of Russian Companies in Investment Projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Havana believes that it is important to seek active and effective participation of Russian companies in investment projects in Cuba, the president of the Cuban parliament, Juan Esteban Lazo Hernandez, said on Wednesday.

"Development of trade and economic relations with Russia and their elevation to the level of our political ties are key aspects for our country. It is important to give an impetus to important processes in financial, energy and agro-industrial fields. We would appreciate if we could rely on your support in these issues," Lazo Hernandez told a plenary session of Russia's upper house of parliament.

He also noted that Cuba would seek a more active and effective role of Russian companies in investment projects on the island, while urging Russian regions to take part in Cuba's national plan of social and economic development for the period up to 2030.

Lazo Hernandez noted that there were already examples of successful Russian-Cuban projects implemented in Russia's republics of Tatarstan and Bashkortostan, and cities of Nizhny Novgorod and St. Petersburg.

Last week, another high-ranking Cuban official, President Miguel Diaz-Canel, visited Russia and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

