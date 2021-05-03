UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cubs Fall 13-12 To Reds As Happ Hurt In Collision

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:08 PM

Cubs fall 13-12 to Reds as Happ hurt in collision

The Cincinnati Reds came out on top in a Major League Baseball slugfest on Sunday, posting a 13-12 win over the Chicago Cubs, who lost outfielder Ian Happ after a scary collision in center field

Los Angeles (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Cincinnati Reds came out on top in a Major League Baseball slugfest on Sunday, posting a 13-12 win over the Chicago Cubs, who lost outfielder Ian Happ after a scary collision in center field.

The Cubs and Reds combined to hit 10 home runs and Happ had launched a three-run blast in the top of the eighth inning to knot the score at 12-12.

But Happ and second baseman Nico Hoerner, both chasing Tyler Stephenson's shallow fly ball in the bottom of the inning, collided, Happ attempting to slide under Hoerner as his teammate came down after leaping for the catch.

Happ appeared to have a bloody nose and after he stood up briefly he sat down again and was eventually taken from the field on a cart.

"Got a pretty good blow to the face," Cubs manager David Ross said of Happ.

"I did talk to Ian (afterwards). He's in good spirits," added Ross, who had no immediate details on how long Happ might be sidelined.

Related Topics

David Tyler Cincinnati Chicago Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Court extends till May 19 Jahangir Tareen, his son ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 79 lives, infects 4,213 more peopl ..

1 minute ago

Syria's Assad, 2 Other Candidates Approved to Run ..

1 minute ago

NAB Court reserves judgement on petition seeking c ..

30 minutes ago

Pns Nasr’s Hadr Mission To Benin-africa: A Vibra ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Hadr Efforts: Reinvigorating Pakista ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.