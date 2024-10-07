Open Menu

Culinary Arts Commission Organizes Meeting On Supportive Role Of Innovation Centers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Culinary Arts Commission organizes meeting on supportive role of Innovation Centers

The Culinary Arts Commission will organize a virtual meeting on Thursday titled "The Role of Innovation and Development Centers in Supporting the Culinary Arts Sector"

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Culinary Arts Commission will organize a virtual meeting on Thursday titled "The Role of Innovation and Development Centers in Supporting the Culinary Arts Sector."

The meeting will address several topics, including the most important goals and strategies of the centers, their role in raising the sector's quality, and the outputs of the centers that contribute to raising the level of culinary professionalism in the Kingdom.

The Commission is keen to organize meetings to enhance communication with the culinary community in the Kingdom, including specialists, chefs, experts, researchers, and academics. These meetings aim to provide a platform for constructive discussion, promote talents in the Saudi culinary arts, and attract ideas and visions supporting innovation and advancement in this industry.

Related Topics

Saudi Industry

Recent Stories

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid prote ..

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..

2 minutes ago
 No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Mini ..

No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..

3 minutes ago
 CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Gu ..

CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House

3 minutes ago
 PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

3 minutes ago
 Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall ..

Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street retreats

3 minutes ago
 UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more er ..

UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic

10 minutes ago
Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon b ..

Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages

10 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 ..

ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases

10 minutes ago
 PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on ..

PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract

10 minutes ago
 WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging T ..

WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social S ..

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner approves three development schemes

Commissioner approves three development schemes

23 minutes ago
 DC holds introductory meeting

DC holds introductory meeting

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World