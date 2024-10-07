Culinary Arts Commission Organizes Meeting On Supportive Role Of Innovation Centers
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM
The Culinary Arts Commission will organize a virtual meeting on Thursday titled "The Role of Innovation and Development Centers in Supporting the Culinary Arts Sector"
The meeting will address several topics, including the most important goals and strategies of the centers, their role in raising the sector's quality, and the outputs of the centers that contribute to raising the level of culinary professionalism in the Kingdom.
The Commission is keen to organize meetings to enhance communication with the culinary community in the Kingdom, including specialists, chefs, experts, researchers, and academics. These meetings aim to provide a platform for constructive discussion, promote talents in the Saudi culinary arts, and attract ideas and visions supporting innovation and advancement in this industry.
