Cult Musician, Performance Artist Genesis P-Orridge Dies Aged 70

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Cult British musician and performance artist Genesis P-Orridge died aged 70 after long battle with leukemia, his daughters said on Saturday.

A pioneer of electronic and industrial music, P-Orridge was best known for his experimental bands Throbbing Gristle and Psychic tv, as well as controversial occultist performances.

"Dear friends, family and loving supporters, it is with very heavy hearts that we announce thee passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. S/he had been battling leukemia for two and a half years and dropped he/r body early this morning, Saturday March 14th, 2020," Caresse and Genesse P-Orridge said in a joint statement published on Facebook by the musician's record manager Ryan Martin.

Identified as third gender, Genesis P-Orridge preferred pronouns s/he and h/er.

More Stories From World

