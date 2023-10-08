Open Menu

Cultural Activities Held In S. California To Mark Indigenous Peoples' Day

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Cultural activities held in S. California to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) A series of cultural activities were held Saturday at Getty Center in Los Angeles to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Getty Center shared traditional and contemporary indigenous perspectives and narratives through music, performances, workshops, food, plants, and more.

Visitors experienced Southern California's Native American cultures through the full-day events.

Since 2021, the event has pivoted from a celebration of explorer and colonizer Christopher Columbus to one focused on the native people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism.

This year's Indigenous Peoples' Day falls on Oct. 9, the second Monday in October.

