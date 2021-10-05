(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Oct. 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:Cultural artifacts from north China's Shanxi Province, one of the cradles of the Chinese civilization, are now on display in an exhibition in Beijing.

The exhibition is being held in the art museum of Tsinghua University, and features hundreds of cultural artifacts that span thousands of years, from the Paleolithic Age to the Ming and Qing dynasties.

It will run until Jan. 9, 2022.