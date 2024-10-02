Open Menu

Cultural Creativity, Intellectual Diversity Of GCC Countries Shine At Riyadh Book Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Cultural creativity, intellectual diversity of GCC countries shine at Riyadh Book Fair

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) In an exceptional cultural event under the theme "Riyadh Reads," the cultures of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries converge at the Riyadh International Book Fair 2024, offering a comprehensive cultural display that reflects the diversity and rich heritage of these nations.

The fair is one of the largest cultural events in the region, with active and distinguished participation from the Gulf countries. Each nation presents unique and rich contributions, turning its pavilion into a window that embodies its cultural identity and intellectual vision.

The participation of GCC countries in the fair not only reflects their rich cultural heritage but also underscores the deep bonds between Gulf nations in promoting culture and intellectual exchange.

The fair serves as an opportunity to highlight the diversity of the gulf's cultural landscape, elevating the book as a medium for communication between peoples and as a supporter of the values of dialogue and understanding.

The participation reaffirms the prominent role of GCC countries in supporting books and culture as pillars of intellectual and societal development, opening new horizons for cultural cooperation on both regional and international levels.

