Open Menu

Cultural Events Commemorating Late Peking Opera Master Set To Kick Off

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Cultural events commemorating late Peking Opera master set to kick off

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A series of cultural activities will be held to commemorate the 130th birth anniversary of Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang.

A variety of events will be held throughout 2024, including a symposium, performances of classic plays from the Mei school, exhibitions and lectures focusing on Mei's life and artistic accomplishments, as well as interactive performances.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the events will be jointly organized by the Chinese National academy of Arts, the National Peking Opera Company and the Mei Lanfang Memorial Museum.

Mei Lanfang (1894-1961) was a globally acclaimed Chinese artist of Peking Opera who made prominent contributions to the improvement and popularization of the art form.

The activities aim not only to commemorate the legacy of the Peking Opera master and his artistic contributions but also to nurture more talented artists and creative works in the new era, according to the organizers.

Related Topics

China Company From

Recent Stories

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

10 minutes ago
 Speculations rife over disappearance of British Pr ..

Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton

24 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

3 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

3 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

4 hours ago
Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

5 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World