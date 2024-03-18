Cultural Events Commemorating Late Peking Opera Master Set To Kick Off
Published March 18, 2024
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A series of cultural activities will be held to commemorate the 130th birth anniversary of Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang.
A variety of events will be held throughout 2024, including a symposium, performances of classic plays from the Mei school, exhibitions and lectures focusing on Mei's life and artistic accomplishments, as well as interactive performances.
Under the guidance of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the events will be jointly organized by the Chinese National academy of Arts, the National Peking Opera Company and the Mei Lanfang Memorial Museum.
Mei Lanfang (1894-1961) was a globally acclaimed Chinese artist of Peking Opera who made prominent contributions to the improvement and popularization of the art form.
The activities aim not only to commemorate the legacy of the Peking Opera master and his artistic contributions but also to nurture more talented artists and creative works in the new era, according to the organizers.
