Cultural Foundation Organises Exhibition Of Contemporary Malaysian Art On April 10

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Cultural Foundation, a cultural center under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is set to present the exhibition, To Know Malaysia is to love Malaysia: Major Highlights from The AFK Collection.

Running from 10th April to 10th September, the exhibition will showcase some of the most significant artworks by pioneering first-generation Malaysian contemporary artists, marking a pivotal moment in the UAE’s cultural Calendar and further cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading centre for global artistic dialogue.

The AFK Collection is recognised as the most comprehensive collection of first-generation Malaysian contemporary art created during the Golden Era of Malaysian contemporary art.

The works will be displayed individually, demonstrating the intellectual and stylistic development of the artists, as well as their valuable contributions to the Malaysian art education ecosystem and publishing. In addition, links will be made between artists, narrating a visual story on how their individual practices culminated a dynamic new art movement.

Organised around five themes, the exhibition will address critical aspects of Malaysia's journey, including topics such as the origins of Malaysian contemporary art movement, reflections on historical realities and socio-political events from the past and present times, cultural transformations and environmental shifts, and early expressionism and surrealism. It will highlight the contributions of first-generation contemporary artists whose works challenge prevailing narratives, illuminate hidden histories, and foster a connection between the past and present.

By contextualising these artworks within broader social and political frameworks, To Know Malaysia is to Love Malaysia: Highlights from The AFK Collection aims to create a multidimensional understanding of contemporary Malaysian society.

The artists whose works will be displayed include Ahmad Shukri Mohammed, Ahmad Fuad Osman, Ali Nurazmal, Anniketyni Madian, Fauzan Omar, Hamir Soib, Masnoor Ramli, Susyilawati Sulaiman, Yusof Ghani, and Zulkifli Yusoff.

