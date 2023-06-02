UrduPoint.com

Cultural Organizations May Suffer From Russian-German Diplomatic Row - AfD Member

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Cultural organizations, educational institutions and Russian-German public associations may become the next victims of an escalating diplomatic row between Moscow and Berlin, Albert Breininger, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik.

On Thursday, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said that only one out of five Russian consulates located in Germany will be allowed to operate, along with the Russian Embassy in Berlin, in order to create a "parity of personnel and structures" between the two countries after Moscow limited the number of German diplomatic staff in Russia.

"The measures were taken in response to Russia's recent decision. This, of course, will not lead to anything good, especially for organizations that work between Russia and Germany. Let's not forget that in Germany there is a large number of Russian, Russian-speaking, Russian-German associations. They are not yet closed and continue to operate. Unfortunately, there is still a potential for escalation of the situation and they can become the next target," Breiniger said, commenting on the situation with closing consulates.

The politician, who is also the chairman of the "Russian Germans in the AfD" association, expressed hope that despite the rising tensions between the two states, important cultural and educational institutions would continue to carry on their educational and humanitarian work.

"I would like to believe that, for example, the Goethe-Institut in Russia will not be affected and will continue its important educational activities," he concluded.

In late April, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that German authorities had carried out another mass expulsion of employees of the Russian diplomatic missions. In retaliation, Moscow provided a symmetrical response by expelling German diplomats from Russia and limiting the maximum number of German diplomatic missions' employees in the country. Thursday's announcement was described by Moscow as an unfriendly step aimed at the destruction of the relations, while German media reported that Russia was first to escalate tensions by introducing a quota on the number of diplomats.

