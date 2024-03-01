(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) A cultural and tourism promotion event was held in Los Angeles on Thursday to promote China's Shaanxi Province to the U.S. public, and strengthen China-U.S. subnational exchanges and cooperation.

Addressing the event, Li Zhiqiang, deputy Chinese consul general in Los Angeles, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden have agreed to promote and strengthen dialogue and cooperation between the two countries in various areas during their meeting in San Francisco last November.

A multitude of mutual understandings reached by the two presidents will directly benefit the tourism industries of both countries, not least by increasing direct passenger flights, holding a high-level dialogue on tourism, and streamlining visa application procedures, Li said.

He invited more Americans to visit China, to experience China's rich history and culture, witness its breathtaking natural landscapes, savor delicious Chinese cuisine, and enjoy convenient transportation and other tourism services.