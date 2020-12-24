UrduPoint.com
Cultural Venues In China To Become More Senior-friendly

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:08 PM

China has urged its cultural venues and tourist attractions to improve their infrastructure and services to be more friendly to the elderly, according to a circular from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :China has urged its cultural venues and tourist attractions to improve their infrastructure and services to be more friendly to the elderly, according to a circular from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The ministry has called on the country's cultural venues to retain some traditional methods pertaining to access and reservation, such as manual ticket counters, accepting cash for tickets and taking reservations by phone calls, so as to provide better accessibility for the elderly.

The ministry has also asked cultural venues and attractions to improve health code recognition, adding that senior citizens who have trouble using smartphones should be allowed to furnish ID cards or other valid identification documents where health codes are needed.

Cultural venues and attractions are required to upgrade their infrastructure and services by Dec. 31 to meet the standards mentioned in the circular.

