UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Culture, History Bring People Of US, Russia Closer For Mutual Understanding - Antonov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:00 AM

Culture, History Bring People of US, Russia Closer For Mutual Understanding - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Culture and history are the foundation on which the mutual understanding of the peoples of the United States and Russia rests, despite the recent difficulties in bilateral relations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said at the celebration of National Unity Day at the Russian Cultural Center in Washington.

"Despite what has happened in recent years in bilateral relations, the US public's craving for works of art and literature, ballet, and the music of our [Russian] great composers has not diminished. I'm sure that culture and history is the foundation on which mutual understanding between peoples is held," the diplomat said.

On November 4, Russia commemorates the liberation of Moscow from the Polish-Lithuanian occupation by the volunteer forces led by Kuzma Minin and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky in 1612.

The victory put an end to the Polish rule in Moscow, which was established in 1610 after the devastating defeat in the battle of Klushino, suffered by the 35,000-strong Russian-Swedish army led by Dmitry Shuisky and Jacob De la Gardie from some 8,000-strong Polish-Lithuanian army, headed by great commander Hetman Stanislaw Zolkiewski. The battle resulted in the fall of Moscow and Tsar Vasili IV (Shuisky).

Related Topics

Army Music Moscow Russia Washington United States November From

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo challenges visitors with world’s larg ..

5 hours ago

Dubai preferred destination for entrepreneurs seek ..

6 hours ago

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

6 hours ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

6 hours ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

7 hours ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.