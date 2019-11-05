Culture, History Bring People of US, Russia Closer For Mutual Understanding - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Culture and history are the foundation on which the mutual understanding of the peoples of the United States and Russia rests, despite the recent difficulties in bilateral relations, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said at the celebration of National Unity Day at the Russian Cultural Center in Washington.

"Despite what has happened in recent years in bilateral relations, the US public's craving for works of art and literature, ballet, and the music of our [Russian] great composers has not diminished. I'm sure that culture and history is the foundation on which mutual understanding between peoples is held," the diplomat said.

On November 4, Russia commemorates the liberation of Moscow from the Polish-Lithuanian occupation by the volunteer forces led by Kuzma Minin and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky in 1612.

The victory put an end to the Polish rule in Moscow, which was established in 1610 after the devastating defeat in the battle of Klushino, suffered by the 35,000-strong Russian-Swedish army led by Dmitry Shuisky and Jacob De la Gardie from some 8,000-strong Polish-Lithuanian army, headed by great commander Hetman Stanislaw Zolkiewski. The battle resulted in the fall of Moscow and Tsar Vasili IV (Shuisky).