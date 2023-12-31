Open Menu

Culture Ministry Commemorates Conclusion Of ‘Year Of Arabic Poetry 2023’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2023 | 02:40 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Culture has celebrated the conclusion of the "Year of Arabic Poetry 2023" initiative, which was supervised by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission (LPTC).

During the celebration ceremony, which was held at Mayadeen Hall – Diriyah and was attended by the CEO of LPTC, Dr. Mohammed Hasan Alwan, and several senior officials, the Commission’s partners who contributed to the programs of the Year of Arabic Poetry were honoured.

The "Year of Arabic Poetry 2023" emerged with pride in its authentic Arabic content and its pivotal value in Arab culture throughout the history of the Arabs.

It is rooted in the influence of the Arabian Peninsula, which has been a historical home for poetry and poets, serving as a wellspring of literary masterpieces since ancient times.

Through the Year of Arabic Poetry, the Ministry of Culture has endeavoured to support Arab poetry, celebrating both its historical and contemporary poets.

This initiative aims to illuminate various poetic genres and purposes while augmenting its significance in life and society. The Ministry has achieved this through a series of cultural initiatives, activities, and events held throughout the year.

